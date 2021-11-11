Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Releases Earnings Results

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 121.24% and a negative net margin of 52.99%.

NASDAQ SONM remained flat at $$1.94 during trading on Thursday. 19,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,990. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonim Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Sonim Technologies worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

