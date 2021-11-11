Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotera Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.870-$0.880 EPS.

SHC traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.75. 5,480,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,578. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

