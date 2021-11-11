South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 106,888.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in South State were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of South State by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.87.

SSB stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.98. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.