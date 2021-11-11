Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOVO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,522,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $8,249,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $8,111,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOVO stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. 10,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,561. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $16.56.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

