Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.75

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and traded as high as $16.07. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 23,822 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Gerald Hellerman bought 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $37,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 614.3% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

