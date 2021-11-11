Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Spectrum Brands has decreased its dividend payment by 83.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

SPB stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.05. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spectrum Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

