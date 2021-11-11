Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Get Spire Global alerts:

SPIR opened at 5.51 on Thursday. Spire Global has a one year low of 5.09 and a one year high of 19.50.

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.