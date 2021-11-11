Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.60 million-$13.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 million.Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.990-$-0.920 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPIR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS SPIR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.37. 1,118,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

