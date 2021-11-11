Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.78

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.78 and traded as high as $5.55. Spire shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 981,090 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPIR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $10,852,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

