Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.56.

NYSE:SRC opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,795,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,652,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $737,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

