Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 874,479 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,652,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,195,000 after acquiring an additional 477,844 shares during the period. South State Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 332,802 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,363,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 857,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 261,206 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

