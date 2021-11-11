Sprott (TSE:SII) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of TSE:SII opened at C$56.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.24. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$35.86 and a 52-week high of C$57.90.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
