Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.20 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.58 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SPT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,698 shares of company stock worth $24,829,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprout Social stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 109.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Sprout Social worth $28,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

