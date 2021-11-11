SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of SPX FLOW worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

