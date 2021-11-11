Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $253.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $259.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Square stock opened at $227.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.35, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.25. Square has a 52 week low of $173.01 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Square will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,027,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,160 shares of company stock worth $74,323,884. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 29.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Square by 83.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $328,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

