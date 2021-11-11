Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 26.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 54,714 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

