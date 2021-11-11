Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Evolent Health worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $457,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,553 shares of company stock worth $7,198,663 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

