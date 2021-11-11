Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $964,000 Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 34.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $92,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

IGT opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.08 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

