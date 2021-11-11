Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $978,000 in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of OneSpan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 678,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 138,992 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $818.50 million, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 0.51. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares in the company, valued at $70,670,740.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

