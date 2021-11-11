Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 22,749 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 26.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,131.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

