Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 7,367 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,496,000 after acquiring an additional 121,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,652,000 after buying an additional 381,481 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,494,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,713,000 after buying an additional 273,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

NYSE MMC opened at $165.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.13 and a 200-day moving average of $148.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

