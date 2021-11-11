Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 22,810 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,810 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,694,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,531,000. 20.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average of $104.40. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.