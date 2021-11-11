Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Knowles at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 738,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,403,000 after purchasing an additional 196,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Knowles by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,736,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,980,000 after purchasing an additional 111,718 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,813,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 290,343 shares of company stock worth $5,958,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.