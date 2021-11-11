STAG Industrial, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for STAG Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

STAG opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

