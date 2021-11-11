STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $42.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $44.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after buying an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 162,615 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

