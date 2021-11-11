Standard Motor Products, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Standard Motor Products has decreased its dividend payment by 34.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Standard Motor Products has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

SMP opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $116,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $47,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock worth $1,621,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standard Motor Products stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 137.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

