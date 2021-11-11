Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $161.69 million and $16.86 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

