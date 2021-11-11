Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 33.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,993,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,012,775 shares during the period. Star Bulk Carriers comprises about 8.0% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $596,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,621. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

