STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Hits $3.29 on Major Exchanges

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. STARSHIP has a market cap of $62.23 million and $581,022.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00005030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00073942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00073441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00096862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,720.04 or 0.07213886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,035.38 or 0.99396907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00040374 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.