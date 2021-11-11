State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

State Street Corp increased its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $60,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

AGR opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

