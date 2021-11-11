State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

State Street Corp boosted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $61,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 74.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 771,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,904,000 after purchasing an additional 461,465 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,603 shares of company stock worth $5,912,982. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The Bancorp stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.