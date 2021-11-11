State Street Corp Buys 71,988 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $64,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

