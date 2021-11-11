State Street Corp Has $63.25 Million Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917,258 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.76% of ChemoCentryx worth $63,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,828 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 116.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after buying an additional 254,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

