State Street Corp Purchases 2,924,530 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 9.11% of TimkenSteel worth $59,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.07.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

