State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,349,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.08% of Verint Systems worth $61,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $89,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 34.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -173.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

