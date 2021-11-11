State Street Corp Sells 258,063 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,063 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.06% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $65,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.23.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTGX. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

