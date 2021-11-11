Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.84, but opened at $26.61. Stem shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 112,426 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STEM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

In other Stem news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $212,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $454,635.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,124,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.91.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

