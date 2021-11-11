StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

StepStone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:STEP traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.97. 2,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,581. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.40.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 44,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $2,069,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $415,263.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,589,078 in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.