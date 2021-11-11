Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of €0.45-€0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of €825-€835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.82 million.Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.550 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STVN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of STVN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,020. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $29.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

