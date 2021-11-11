Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 10,247 SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPWR. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of SunPower by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 35,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of SunPower by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 240,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPWR. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

