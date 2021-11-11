Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $43.48 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

