Stifel Financial Corp Has $327,000 Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,401,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,805,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 238,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,451,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTN opened at $355.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 117.47 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $254.19 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.84.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.17%.

In other news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

