Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 17,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 28.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 513,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 243,855 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 150.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 111,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 66,903 shares during the period.

Shares of EDD stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $6.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

