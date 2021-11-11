Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$10.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.35.

CWXZF opened at $5.76 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

