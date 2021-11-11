Stifel Nicolaus Raises Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $188.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an inline rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.47.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $174.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.90. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $126.61 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

