Stifel Nicolaus Raises Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$42.80

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$42.80 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RUSMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.97.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $29.91.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.