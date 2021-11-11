Stifel Nicolaus Trims Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Target Price to C$10.50

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.