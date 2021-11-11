STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Head-To-Head Survey

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 14.73% 21.30% 12.25% indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STMicroelectronics and indie Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $10.22 billion 4.41 $1.11 billion $1.97 25.11 indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million N/A N/A

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for STMicroelectronics and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 0 6 9 0 2.60 indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00

STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.12%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.00%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats indie Semiconductor on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment comprises of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog and MEMS Group segment comprises of low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment comprises of general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

