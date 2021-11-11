Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,398 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,279% compared to the average volume of 609 call options.
Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.28 million, a P/E ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.25.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ORC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
