Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,398 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,279% compared to the average volume of 609 call options.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.28 million, a P/E ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.89%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -975.00%.

ORC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.