Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3,381.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,795 shares of company stock worth $7,555,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $324.61 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $325.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.